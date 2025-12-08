ATGC Biotech, Israel's Luxembourg Industries form Semiophore crop-tech JV

ATGC Biotech, based in Genome Valley, Hyderabad, and Luxembourg Industries of Israel have established Semiophore, a 50:50 Indo–Israeli joint venture focused on global deployment of pheromone- and semiochemical-based crop protection technologies.

The joint venture follows the exchange of licensing agreements at the valedictory session of the First International Science & Technology Clusters Conference in New Delhi. The event was attended by senior officials from the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser, representatives from Israel’s Embassy in India, and delegates from more than 38 countries.

