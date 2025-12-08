Home / Companies / News / ATGC Biotech, Israel's Luxembourg Industries form Semiophore crop-tech JV

ATGC Biotech, Israel's Luxembourg Industries form Semiophore crop-tech JV

The JV plans to commercialise 18 semiochemical and pheromone technologies developed by ATGC Biotech in multiple international markets, including Israel, Brazil, Australia and countries in Africa

ATGC Biotech
ATGC Biotech will provide intellectual property, technology, regulatory dossiers and R&D support | Photo: X@atgcbiotech
Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 1:29 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
ATGC Biotech, based in Genome Valley, Hyderabad, and Luxembourg Industries of Israel have established Semiophore, a 50:50 Indo–Israeli joint venture focused on global deployment of pheromone- and semiochemical-based crop protection technologies.
 
What is Semiophore and what will it do? 
The joint venture follows the exchange of licensing agreements at the valedictory session of the First International Science & Technology Clusters Conference in New Delhi. The event was attended by senior officials from the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser, representatives from Israel’s Embassy in India, and delegates from more than 38 countries.
 
How much will the JV invest and where will it expand? 
Semiophore will invest $10 million across India and Israel toward regulatory registrations, marketing and infrastructure. The JV plans to commercialise 18 semiochemical and pheromone technologies developed by ATGC Biotech in multiple international markets, including Israel, Brazil, Australia and countries in Africa.
 
Who contributes what under the agreement? 
According to the agreement, ATGC Biotech will provide intellectual property, technology, regulatory dossiers and R&D support, while Luxembourg Industries will invest in manufacturing, regulatory processes and market development. Initial commercial batches are planned for 2026, with capacity scale-up targeted for 2027, subject to regulatory approvals.
 
What crop protection applications will the JV target? 
The technologies covered under the JV include pheromone-based systems for mating disruption, attract-and-kill, aggregation and anti-aggregation applications across crops such as grapes, apples, citrus, cotton, corn, tomatoes and horticultural crops.
 
How does DBT support fit into ATGC’s technology base? 
Officials from the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India, noted that several of ATGC’s pheromone platforms originated from DBT-supported programmes.
 
What do we know about ATGC Biotech and Luxembourg Industries? 
ATGC Biotech, founded in 2011, is engaged in the development and manufacturing of pheromone and semiochemical crop protection solutions and holds more than 26 patents. Luxembourg Industries is involved in agricultural inputs and related chemical technologies.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Reliance Infrastructure to build integrated solar manufacturing ecosystem

Adani Green integrates TNFD framework for nature-positive renewable growth

Premium

Wise to double down on cross-border payments, roll out prepaid forex card

Logistics company Delhivery tests autonomous logistics drones in Deoria

Premium

Calling card: Vodafone Idea proposal to govt seeks recalculation of AGR

Topics :joint ventures in IndiaCompaniesIndia Israel ties

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story