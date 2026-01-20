AU Small Finance Bank Q3 results: Net profit jumps 26% to ₹668 crore

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd on Tuesday reported a 26 per cent jump in profit after tax to ₹668 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025.

The Jaipur-based bank had posted a profit after tax of ₹528 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The total income of the bank rose 16 per cent to ₹3,065 crore during the quarter under review from ₹2,641 crore in the same period of last year, AU Small Finance Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's net interest income also grew 16 per cent to ₹2,341 crore in the quarter from ₹2,023 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal (FY25).