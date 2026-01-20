Ikea plans to double India investment to more than $2.20 bn in 5 years

Sweden's Ikea will more than double its investment in India to over ₹20,000 crore ($2.20 billion) in the next ‍five years as the furniture ​retailer plans to open more stores and increase sourcing locally, a top executive said on Monday.

Ikea , which opened its first India store in 2018 in the southern city of Hyderabad, will begin accepting online orders in four other cities where it currently does not have a physical presence, including Chennai and Coimbatore, in Tamil Nadu ​state.

"(India) is not a large Ikea country yet ... But the belief in India is very strong that it will be one of our top markets," said Patrik Antoni, CEO of Ikea India, in an interview with Reuters.

The retailer's India sales rose 6 per cent to ₹1861 crore in the year ended August 2025, and Antoni said it plans to quadruple it, including by expanding store count to 30 from six. The company plans to start online operations before opening a brick-and-mortar store in new cities - a first for Ikea globally - as young consumers shop online more to beat traffic, said Bhavana Jaiswal, country e-commerce integration manager. Its online sales account for over 30 per cent of the total India sales. The retailer aims to raise the share to 40 per cent of total sales. IKEA will also double production ​for domestic stores and exports to 800 million euros ($930 million), said Antoni.