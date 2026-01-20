Embassy Developments to invest ₹7,000 crore in Mumbai housing market

Realty firm Embassy Developments on Tuesday said it will invest ₹7,000 crore in the Mumbai market to build three new luxury housing projects and complete three ongoing projects as part of its strategy to expand its business amid strong consumer demand.

Embassy Developments Ltd (EDL) will soon launch three projects at Juhu, Worli and Alibaug in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

EDL, erstwhile Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd, is listed on the stock exchanges and is one of the leading real estate companies in the country.

Bengaluru-based Embassy Group also has two other listed firms -- WeWork India and Embassy Office Parks REIT.

"We are ready for the next chapter of growth in Mumbai," EDL Chairman Jitu Virwani told reporters here. He said the housing demand continues to be strong. "Mumbai is an important market for us. We will be investing ₹7,000 crore in MMR," EDL Managing Director Aditya Virwani said. He said the investments will be focused on completing the three ongoing housing projects and three new projects. The investment will be met through internal accruals. The company might raise some debt. Aditya said the company is expecting more than ₹12,000 crore in revenue from the three new housing projects. Elaborating on the new projects, the company said it will develop 316 units at the Embassy Citadel project in Worli with an estimated revenue of nearly ₹9,000 crore.