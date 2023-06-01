Home / Companies / News / Aureus Investment, promoter of Sona BLW Precision sells 3.2% stake

Aureus Investment, promoter of Sona BLW Precision sells 3.2% stake

Aureus Investment Pvt Ltd, a promoter of Sona BLW Precision, on Wednesday sold a 3.2 per cent stake in the firm for Rs 957 crore through an open market transaction

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Aureus Investment, promoter of Sona BLW Precision sells 3.2% stake

2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 10:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Aureus Investment Pvt Ltd, a promoter of Sona BLW Precision, on Wednesday sold a 3.2 per cent stake in the firm for Rs 957 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the NSE, Aureus Investment sold 1.90 crore shares, amounting to a 3.2 per cent stake in Sona BLW Precision.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 503.73 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 957 crore.

Post the latest transaction, the shareholding of Aureus Investment has been reduced to 29.8 per cent from 33 per cent (as of March 2023) equity in the firm.

BNP Paribas Arbitrage also offloaded more than 99.91 lakh shares of Sona at an average price of Rs 541.61 per piece, taking the deal value to Rs 541 crore, as per the data on NSE.

The Singapore government, Societe Generale and BNP Paribas Arbitrage have acquired more than 1.21 crore shares of Sona BLW Precision.

Shares of Sona BLW Precision jumped 5.98 per cent to close at Rs 565 apiece on the NSE. During the day, the stock touched an intra-day high of Rs 573.45 per piece on the exchange.

Also Read

Block deal impact: Sona BLW slips 6%; HDFC Life gains 1%

Blackstone sells 20.50% stake in Sona BLW Precision for Rs 4,917 crore

Blackstone sells entire 20.5% stake in Sona BLW; stock tanks nearly 7%

No holding back: FPIs sweeten the pot for Equitas SFB and Sona BLW

Sona Comstar to acquire 54% stake in Serbian firm NOVELIC; stock jumps 9%

Competition Commission's DG Atul Verma gets three-month extension

Online grocery firm Zepto announces leadership elevation as it eyes IPO

OnePlus India CEO Navnit Nakra moves on from brand to follow his passion

Monitoring Committee on sealing should be disbanded by the court: CAIT

Nearly 81% firms face shortage of skilled tech workers: EY and iMocha

Topics :Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd.stock market trading

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 12:16 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story