Aurobindo arm launches Pomalidomide generic in US, adds to oncology line

Aurobindo Pharma subsidiary Eugia Pharma has launched generic Pomalidomide Capsules in the US, one of the first-to-file applicants for the drug, expanding its oncology portfolio

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 7:39 PM IST
Aurobindo Pharma wholly-owned subsidiary Eugia Pharma Specialities on Wednesday launched Pomalidomide Capsules in the United States, marking an addition to the company’s oncology portfolio in its largest export market.
 
The product, launched in strengths of 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg, and 4 mg, is the generic equivalent of Pomalyst capsules marketed by Bristol Myers Squibb. Eugia Pharma was among the first-to-file (FTF) Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) applicants for the product, a status that can offer a period of market exclusivity for generic drugmakers.
 
According to data from IQVIA, Pomalidomide Capsules have an estimated annual market size of about $3.3 billion in the US for the twelve months ended January 2026.
 
Pomalidomide is a third-generation immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) used primarily in combination with dexamethasone, and in some cases with bortezomib, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. It is also indicated for AIDS-related Kaposi sarcoma. The drug works by targeting abnormal cells and supporting the bone marrow’s ability to produce normal blood cells.
 
The product will be manufactured at Eugia Pharma’s Unit-I facility, the company said in an exchange filing.
 
Headquartered in Hyderabad, Aurobindo Pharma is a global pharmaceutical company with operations in more than 150 countries. It has over 30 manufacturing and packaging facilities approved by major global regulators, including the US Food and Drug Administration, and has a strong presence across therapeutic areas such as anti-retrovirals, antibiotics, cardiovascular, and central nervous system drugs.
 
The announcement came during market hours; the company’s stock fell 1.3 per cent, ending the day’s trade at ₹1,195.10 apiece on BSE.
 

Topics :Aurobindo PharmapharmacyPharmagenericgeneric drugsgeneric medicines

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 7:30 PM IST

