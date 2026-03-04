Aurobindo arm launches Pomalidomide generic in US, adds to oncology line

The product, launched in strengths of 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg, and 4 mg, is the generic equivalent of Pomalyst capsules marketed by Bristol Myers Squibb. Eugia Pharma was among the first-to-file (FTF) Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) applicants for the product, a status that can offer a period of market exclusivity for generic drugmakers.

According to data from IQVIA, Pomalidomide Capsules have an estimated annual market size of about $3.3 billion in the US for the twelve months ended January 2026.

Pomalidomide is a third-generation immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) used primarily in combination with dexamethasone, and in some cases with bortezomib, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. It is also indicated for AIDS-related Kaposi sarcoma. The drug works by targeting abnormal cells and supporting the bone marrow’s ability to produce normal blood cells.

The product will be manufactured at Eugia Pharma’s Unit-I facility, the company said in an exchange filing.