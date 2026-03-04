MRF to invest ₹5,300 crore in new tyre plant in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga

MRF on Wednesday said it entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government to come up with a greenfield manufacturing facility for automotive tyres and allied products at Sipcot Industrial Park in Sivaganga district.

The proposed project, when implemented, envisages an estimated investment of about ₹5,300 crore over a period of 12 years and is expected to generate direct employment for approximately 1,000 people.

“The company has entered into a non-binding MoU with the government of Tamil Nadu, through its nodal agency ‘Guidance’, to facilitate the setting up of a greenfield manufacturing facility for automotive tyres and allied products at Sipcot Industrial Park in Sivaganga district,” the company informed in a stock exchange filing.

The MoU is non-binding in nature and is subject to sanction of a customised incentive package, infrastructure support including land, and statutory approvals under applicable laws by the government of Tamil Nadu. MRF’s consolidated total income increased by 15 per cent to ₹8,175 crore during the third quarter ended December 2025 as compared to ₹7,099 crore for the corresponding quarter last year. The consolidated profit before tax stood at ₹917 crore for the quarter (after providing for an exceptional item of ₹77 crore on account of the new Labour Code) as compared to ₹424 crore for the corresponding quarter in 2024.

State announces ship building policy State chief minister M K Stalin on Wednesday unveiled the Tamil Nadu Ship Building Policy 2026. As part of this, the state will develop world-class shipbuilding clusters that can support the construction of large commercial vessels, defence craft, submarines, green vessels, and offshore structures. “The policy introduces structured incentives to attract global shipyards and marine manufacturers. Equity participation, asset leasing, capital support, and production-linked incentives will encourage long-term investment in shipbuilding, marine engineering, and related manufacturing,” said industry minister TRB Rajaa in a social media post. Sustainability will be central to this effort. Green ship recycling, environmentally responsible shipbuilding practices, and Industry 4.0 skill development will shape the sector’s growth. Institutions such as the Indian Maritime University and the State Shipbuilding Skill Council will support workforce development for this emerging ecosystem.