German DEG, Citi to provide $76 million funding to Shriram Finance

German development finance institution DEG and Citi on Thursday announced providing a $76-million co-financing package to Shriram Finance Ltd, aimed at accelerating economic inclusion, rural development, and climate-aligned mobility pan-India.

Under this, while DEG (Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft mbH) has provided a 40 million euro loan (around $46 million) and Citi has extended a Rs 260 crore loan to the NBFC, a statement said.

This collaborative and innovative financing is designed to strengthen the company's outreach to priority segments that remain underserved in India's credit ecosystem, it said, adding Citi acted as a lead arranger and coordinator for this financing.

This is the second such collaboration between the two co-financing partners following the successful transaction supporting CreditAccess Grameen in 2024, underscoring the institutions' shared commitment to advancing inclusive and climate-positive financing in India, the statement said. The DEG loan will support lending towards MSMEs, electric EV financing, women borrowers, and customers in underserved areas that will enable access to formal credit through Shriram's networks across India. On the other hand, Citi's financing will support smallholder farmers, a segment critical to India's food security and rural economy, yet often constrained by limited access to affordable capital, it said. Together, the initiative will contribute to multiple UN Sustainable Development Goals, the statement added.