Home / Companies / News / Defence ministry inks Rs 1,752 cr deal with AWEIL for remote control guns

Defence ministry inks Rs 1,752 cr deal with AWEIL for remote control guns

This acquisition will provide further boost to the vision of "Aatmanirbharta in Defence", the ministry of defence said in a statement

Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 5:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Ministry of Defence on Wednesday signed a Rs 1,752.13-crore contract with a Kanpur-based firm for manufacturing and supply of 463 indigenously built 12.7 mm stabilised remote control guns for the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard, officials said.

This acquisition will provide further boost to the vision of "Aatmanirbharta in Defence", the ministry of defence said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"This contract will also open up a large avenue in defence manufacturing for over 125 Indian vendors and Defence PSUs for over a period of five years," it added.

The ministry signed the contract with Advanced Weapon Equipment India Limited (AWEIL), Kanpur for "manufacturing and supply of a total of 463 indigenously manufactured 12.7 mm stabilised remote control guns (SRCG) for the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard at a total cost of Rs 1,752.13 crore, with indigenous content (IC) of more than 85 per cent," it said.

These guns will enhance the capability of the Navy and the Coast Guard to accurately engage small targets that pose a threat to ships in an asymmetric environment, both by day and night, the ministry said.

Also Read

Interim Budget 2024: Defence budget under Modi govt from 2014-2023

IAS Samir Kumar Sinha takes over as DG (Acquisition) in Defence Ministry

Defence stocks pricing in all positives and offer limited upside: Analysts

Defence ministry signs Rs 2,269 cr deal with Bharat Electronics Limited

2023 defence wrap: US supports India's defence modernisation plans

BHEL bags order to set up 800 MW thermal power plant from Haryana

KPI Green Energy Q3 results: Net profit up 47% at Rs 50 cr, revenue doubles

Ola sets up cab zone at Chennai int'l airport for airline passengers

Airtel's Nxtra to procure 140,208 MW renewable energy for data centres

SC suggests expert panel to explore restart of Vedanta's Sterlite Copper

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Defence ministrydefence sectorDefence

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story