Avanse Financial Services raises ₹1,200 crore through rights issue

Avanse Financial Services, an education-focused non-banking financial company (NBFC), raised Rs 1,200 crore through a rights issue from its existing shareholders, including Warburg Pincus, Kedaara Capital and Alpha Investment Company, an affiliate of Mubadala Investment Company, the company said in a press release. The capital raise reflects strong shareholder confidence in Avanse’s strategy, governance and long-term growth potential, while reinforcing its disciplined approach to building a diversified funding base, the company said.

Amit Gainda, managing director and chief executive officer, Avanse Financial Services, said, “The successful completion of this rights issue reflects the strong confidence our shareholders have in Avanse’s strategy, governance and long-term growth potential. This capital will enable us to scale responsibly, reach more customers, identify white spaces, drive product innovation and continue building an inclusive and robust financing ecosystem.”