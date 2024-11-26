Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / AVPL International to invest Rs 15 cr for drone manufacturing unit in Bihar

AVPL International to invest Rs 15 cr for drone manufacturing unit in Bihar

The new facility, which will be set up in an area of 16,000 sq ft in the Bihta Industrial Area, will have the capacity to produce up to 24,000 drones annually

Drone
The manufacturing facility is likely to generate employment opportunities for around 10,000 youth. | Representative Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 5:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

AVPL International on Tuesday said it will set up a drone manufacturing facility in Bihar with an investment of Rs 15 crore.

The new facility, which will be set up in an area of 16,000 sq ft in the Bihta Industrial Area, will have the capacity to produce up to 24,000 drones annually, the company said in a statement.

"This project is more than just a manufacturing facility. It's a step towards empowering local communities, capacity building and fostering drone entrepreneurship," AVPL International Founder and Managing Director Preet Sandhuu said in a statement.

The manufacturing facility is likely to generate employment opportunities for around 10,000 youth, including 200 in-house employees, the company added.

Founded in 2016, AVPL International has expanded its reach to over 12 states and established over 70 skill and incubation hubs.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Here's how 1,000 days of Russia Ukraine conflict fuelled robot wars

Drone startup Airbound raises $1.7 million funding, to focus on deliveries

Drone seizures at Punjab border double to 'unprecedented' 200: BSF

Marut Drones raises $6.2 million from Lok Capital in Series A funding

TechEagle launches eight drone hubs with healthcare partners across India

Topics :drone industryDrones in Indiacommercial drones

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story