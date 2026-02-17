AWS India, Yotta to provide hybrid cloud infra for Meghraj 2.0 initiative

Amazon Web Services India and Yotta Data Services will collaborate to deploy a hybrid cloud infrastructure for the National Informatics Centre's Meghraj 2.0 initiative.

'GI Cloud', named as 'MeghRaj', is an initiative that taps cloud computing to accelerate the delivery of e-services in the country.

On Tuesday, Amazon Web Services India Pvt Ltd (AWS India) said it would work with Yotta Data Services to deploy AWS Outposts for the Meghraj 2.0 initiative.

It would enable government departments to leverage AWS services and generative AI capabilities for data residency and security requirements.

AWS Outposts allow customers with sensitive workloads that are restricted to NIC data centres to leverage AWS's advanced cloud capabilities.