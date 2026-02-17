NPCIL reconnects Tarapur Atomic Power Station's Unit-1 to power grid

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has announced the successful reconnection of Tarapur Atomic Power Station's Unit-1 (TAPS-1) to the electricity grid following a landmark life-extension programme.

The achievement marks a major milestone for the country's oldest nuclear facility, which has undergone extensive renovation and modernisation to ensure long-term operational reliability, the NPCIL said on Monday.

An official release issued by the NPCIL said the life-extension activities were executed under "stringent regulatory oversight" and align with global nuclear safety standards.

"The successful completion of such complex activities in this reactor type reflects NPCIL's engineering excellence and strong Renovation and Modernisation capability," it said, noting that TAPS-1 and its twin Unit-2 are currently the oldest reactors in operation globally.