Axis Bank seeks RBI nod to retain maximum possible equity in subsidiary

“RBI asked Axis Bank to provide its rationale for retaining the maximum possible equity in Axis Finance, which the bank has submitted. The RBI said it will examine the proposal and respond. The bank is now awaiting the regulator’s decision to determine its next steps,” a source said.

If the RBI approves the plan, the bank will proceed with a stake dilution, though not to the extent originally envisaged, the source added, observing that investors are already lined up.

In January, during its earnings call, Axis Bank said it was exploring all options to infuse capital into Axis Finance, including a stake sale to strategic investors. “We will continue to ensure that capital is not a constraint for the business. We are exploring all options to infuse capital, based on regulatory guidance and recent changes in guidelines,” the bank’s management said. “We are also evaluating a stake sale as one of the options. That option is not off the table,” they added.