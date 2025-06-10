Home / Companies / News / Sumit Madan next MD,CEO of Max Life Insurance, to take charge from Oct 2025

Sumit Madan next MD,CEO of Max Life Insurance, to take charge from Oct 2025

The appointment of Madan would be subject to the approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in accordance with the applicable laws, it said

Sumit Madan, CDO and the CEO designate, Axis Max Life Insurance.
Axis Max Life Insurance Limited is a joint venture between Max Financial Services Ltd and Axis Bank. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 6:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Max Financial Services on Tuesday said it has approved the appointment of Sumit Madan as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Axis Max Life.

Madan, currently Chief Distribution Officer of Axis Max Life, will replace Prashant Tripathy, Max Financial Services said in a regulatory filing.

Tripathy has requested for early retirement and therefore his tenure would end on September 30, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Axis Max Life in its meeting held earlier in the day has approved the elevation of Madan as MD & CEO for 5 years effective from October 1, 2025 till September 30, 2030, subject to the approval by the shareholders of insurance company, it said.

Axis Max Life Insurance is a subsidiary of Max Financial Services.

The appointment of Madan would be subject to the approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in accordance with the applicable laws, it said.

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited is a joint venture between Max Financial Services Ltd and Axis Bank.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sebi issues Rs 5.35 crore demand notice to OPG securities in NSE case

CA Grameen raises $100 mn via multi-currency syndicated loan facility

Bombay HC directs MMRDA to pay Rs 1,169 crore to Reliance Infra subsidiary

Metro AG extends partnership with Wipro for two additional years

Vedanta eyes investment grade rating, plans to cut debt to ₹3 bn by FY27

Topics :IRDAIMax Life InsuranceInsurance companies

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story