Metro AG extends partnership with Wipro for two additional years

Wipro extends its partnership with Metro AG for an additional two years, continuing to provide digital services across cloud, data, application development, and AI-enabled IT support

wipro
Wipro has been working with Metro since 2021 as a strategic IT partner. (Photo: Bloomberg)
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 5:18 PM IST
IT services firm Wipro today announced that Metro AG, the international food wholesaler, has extended its partnership for an additional two years. Under the renewed agreement, Wipro will continue to provide Metro with integrated digital services across cloud, data, application development, and AI-enabled IT support services.
 
Wipro has been working with Metro since 2021 as a strategic IT partner, driving a change management programme that has transformed the company’s entire IT landscape and significantly improved the efficiency of business operations.
 
Aligning with Metro’s cloud-first strategy and partnering with multiple hyperscalers, Wipro has successfully completed the migration of 80 per cent of Metro's on-premise infrastructure to the cloud. The transformation has significantly increased the company’s ability to respond to customer needs with agility and speed, enhanced cyber resilience, and helped Metro reduce its carbon footprint.
 
As part of the extended engagement, Wipro will continue to support Metro’s digital transformation, leveraging the power of cloud, advanced analytics, automation, and Gen-AI-powered solutions. This will be carried out in close collaboration with Metro's internal teams, ensuring alignment with business priorities. 
 
“Our partnership with Wipro has helped us strengthen our IT landscape and ensure stable, reliable operations,” said Dr Khaled Bagban, CIO of Metro. “Operational stability is critical to our core business, and this partnership plays a key role in maintaining that foundation. As we transition to the public cloud, we are creating a more flexible and scalable environment that supports our core growth strategy at Metro. Looking ahead, we will continue to prioritise secure services and operational efficiency to enable long-term business success.”
 
The extension of the service contract will enhance security and scalability, ensuring uninterrupted and future-ready business operations. Wipro will also contribute to Metro’s data and AI strategy, with cost-efficient bespoke solutions as well as through data management and governance use cases.
 
Ann-Kathrin Sauthoff-Bloch, Regional Head and Managing Director Germany and Austria, Wipro Limited, said, “This extended engagement with Metro AG underscores our commitment to driving AI-powered innovation, operational excellence, and strategic growth for our clients in the food wholesale sector.”
 
The deal was mentioned as part of the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2025 results of the company. However, the name of the company was not disclosed.

Topics :IT serviceWiproMetro AGfood services

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

