Metro AG extends partnership with Wipro for two additional years

IT services firm Wipro today announced that Metro AG, the international food wholesaler, has extended its partnership for an additional two years. Under the renewed agreement, Wipro will continue to provide Metro with integrated digital services across cloud, data, application development, and AI-enabled IT support services.

Wipro has been working with Metro since 2021 as a strategic IT partner, driving a change management programme that has transformed the company’s entire IT landscape and significantly improved the efficiency of business operations.

Aligning with Metro’s cloud-first strategy and partnering with multiple hyperscalers, Wipro has successfully completed the migration of 80 per cent of Metro's on-premise infrastructure to the cloud. The transformation has significantly increased the company’s ability to respond to customer needs with agility and speed, enhanced cyber resilience, and helped Metro reduce its carbon footprint.

ALSO READ: Wipro promoter entities swap 1.93% stake valued at over ₹5,000 crore As part of the extended engagement, Wipro will continue to support Metro’s digital transformation, leveraging the power of cloud, advanced analytics, automation, and Gen-AI-powered solutions. This will be carried out in close collaboration with Metro's internal teams, ensuring alignment with business priorities. “Our partnership with Wipro has helped us strengthen our IT landscape and ensure stable, reliable operations,” said Dr Khaled Bagban, CIO of Metro. “Operational stability is critical to our core business, and this partnership plays a key role in maintaining that foundation. As we transition to the public cloud, we are creating a more flexible and scalable environment that supports our core growth strategy at Metro. Looking ahead, we will continue to prioritise secure services and operational efficiency to enable long-term business success.”