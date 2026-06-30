Axis MF unveils digital solution to unlock ₹25 trillion MSME opportunity

Mutual funds have a significant corporate investor base, but it is largely limited to large companies as they have dedicated treasury management teams. MSMEs, according to Gopkumar, have remained on the sidelines due to cumbersome account opening processes and other issues.
India has a large base of over 3.1 million active corporates and limited liability partnerships, and more than 86 million MSMEs registered on the Government of India’s Udyam platform. Despite this scale, participation remains limited, with institutional folios in MFs at just around 1.4 million, the fund house stated in a release.
Gopkumar said the platform took nearly three years to build, with the biggest challenge being digitising the onboarding process and integrating it with registrar and transfer agent systems. The fund house plans to distribute the solution through fintech partners, MF distributors and direct channels, while also conducting outreach programmes with industry associations.