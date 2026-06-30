Home / Companies / News / Axis MF unveils digital solution to unlock ₹25 trillion MSME opportunity

Axis MF unveils digital solution to unlock ₹25 trillion MSME opportunity

Asset manager launches Axis Account Plus, a digital treasury management solution that enables MSMEs to invest surplus working capital seamlessly in liquid and mutual fund schemes

B Gopkumar, managing director and chief executive officer, Axis Asset Management Company
premium
B Gopkumar, managing director and chief executive officer, Axis Asset Management Company
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 7:14 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Axis Mutual Fund (MF) is targeting a ₹25 trillion opportunity in micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) current account balances with the launch of a digital working capital management platform that enables businesses to digitally invest surplus cash in liquid and MF schemes.
 
According to the asset manager, Axis Account Plus is the first digital working capital management solution by a fund house. It enables businesses to complete digital onboarding and offers treasury management features such as maker-checker approvals, a consolidated view across multiple entities and instant transaction alerts.
 
"There is around ₹25 trillion lying in current accounts that give zero or negligible returns. The solution is aimed at improving returns on surplus working capital while making the process completely frictionless," said B Gopkumar, managing director and chief executive officer, Axis Asset Management Company.
 
Mutual funds have a significant corporate investor base, but it is largely limited to large companies as they have dedicated treasury management teams. MSMEs, according to Gopkumar, have remained on the sidelines due to cumbersome account opening processes and other issues.
 
India has a large base of over 3.1 million active corporates and limited liability partnerships, and more than 86 million MSMEs registered on the Government of India’s Udyam platform. Despite this scale, participation remains limited, with institutional folios in MFs at just around 1.4 million, the fund house stated in a release.
 
Gopkumar said the platform took nearly three years to build, with the biggest challenge being digitising the onboarding process and integrating it with registrar and transfer agent systems. The fund house plans to distribute the solution through fintech partners, MF distributors and direct channels, while also conducting outreach programmes with industry associations.
 
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Deutsche Bank sells India retail, wealth business to Kotak Mahindra Bank

Mediterranean Shipping Company to invest $1.4 bn in Adani's Vizhinjam port

Rustomjee buys 8,800 sq m FSI in Mumbai for ₹143 cr to expand project

Coal India to invest ₹1,900 crore in R&D by FY30 to drive innovation push

Tata Comm to invest $152 million to boost India-Singapore digital corridor

Topics :working capitalAxis Mutual FundMSMEs

First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 7:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story