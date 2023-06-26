Home / Companies / News / Bad weather causes diversion of Air India Delhi-Port Blair flight

Bad weather causes diversion of Air India Delhi-Port Blair flight

More than 150 Air India passengers travelling from Delhi to Port Blair spent a night in the city after their flight was diverted on Sunday due to inclement weather

Press Trust of India Visakhapatnam
Air India

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 11:12 PM IST
Follow Us

More than 150 Air India passengers travelling from Delhi to Port Blair spent a night in the city after their flight was diverted on Sunday due to inclement weather.

Air India on Monday said it sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to the passengers. There were 152 passengers in the flight.

"Air India flight AI 485 from Delhi to Port Blair (of June 25) was diverted to Vizag due to the inclement weather at Port Blair... all the passengers were provided with food and accommodation," Air India said in a statement on Monday.

According to the airline, the flight with all the passengers took off for its destination at 2.15 pm on Monday and landed in Port Blair at 4 pm.

"We sincerely regret the delay and inconvenience caused to our guests due to the reasons beyond our control," it added.

Also Read

Bad loan firms call for rule change to open up sector to new players

One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been

Overcast morning in Delhi with 25.4 deg C minimum temp, air quality drops

Urban Co-op Bank profiles improve on bad loan dip, better profitability

L&T Finance to sell bad loans worth Rs 3,022 crore to AMCs: Report

L&T Tech Services partners with BSNL for private 5G network deployment

Adani Power starts supplying power to Bangladesh from its Jharkhand plant

Three projects to boost SECL coal production, dispatch in Chhattisgarh

Google asks Supreme Court to quash Android antitrust directives: Report

Infra.Market acquires majority stake in Strata Geosystems for Rs 910 cr

Topics :Air IndiaAviation sector

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 11:12 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story