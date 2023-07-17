BMW India expects double-digit growth in 2023, chip supply a challenge

BMW expects strong double-digit growth in the country in 2023 as it prepares to launch seven car models between July and December, its India president Vikram Pawah told Business Standard in an interview.

In the first half of 2023, the German company's car sales jumped by five per cent to 5,867 units. The motorcycle segment grew by 50 per cent to 4,667 units in H1 of 2023, said Pawah.



"In the first half of 2023, the first four months were impacted a little bit due to the supply situation. We had some restrictions due to some logistical challenges and semiconductor supply situation at the end of last year and that carried on through the first four months of 2023 as well," said Pawah at the company’s office in Gurgaon.

BMW's supply chain in India reached some normalcy from May onwards. "If I look at the two months of May and June 2023 and compare it with last year's corresponding months, we have registered a 32 per cent growth in cars," he said.



"For Motorrad (bike division), the supply was relatively stable during the first half of 2023, so we have grown there by 50 per cent in the first half of 2023."





Also Read: EVs could be 30% of order book by 2025, says BMW India president The semiconductor supply for BMW has not become fully normal but it is better than last year. "The bigger challenge right now is not the semiconductor shortage. It is more about the logistical challenges. If you look globally, the availability of ships and containers, and the delays of inland transport within the countries, that is causing more supply-chain issues," Pawah explained.



The company continues to have a strong order book in India of 2,500 cars and 1,500 motorcycles. "We will have a very solid double-digit growth in 2023. We have done this in the last two years. We will continue to do that and also have a record year again."

BMW launched the X5 facelift, a sport utility vehicle (SUV), on Friday at a starting price of Rs 93.9 lakh (ex-showroom). BMW Group India in 2022 sold 11,981 cars, a 34.95 per cent increase over the last year, and 7,282 two-wheelers, a 40.2 per cent increase.



At the beginning of 2023, BMW had said it would launch 19 cars and three motorcycles. "X5, which we are launching today (Monday), is our 12th launch in the car segment. We have already launched two bikes. There are still seven more cars and one more bike to be launched in 2023," said Pawah.

Pawah mentioned that the company's sales through online channels has increased from 15 per cent last year to about 21 per cent now.



"We started online sales much before the COVID-19 pandemic. We were one of the pioneers in starting online sales in the auto industry. This system became more robust during the pandemic," he said.

"We had best ever online sales (for cars) in the first half of 2023 at about 21 per cent. This number was 14-15 per cent in the H1 of 2022."



The company expects one-third of its sales to come from the online channel in the coming years.





Currently, EVs (electric vehicles) constitute 12 per cent of BMW's car sales in India. About 50 per cent sales happen for petrol variants and the remaining 38 per cent are for diesel variants. BMW expects that the share of EVs in its order book may go beyond 30 per cent by 2025 from the current 12 per cent.



