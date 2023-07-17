Home / Companies / News / HDFC Bank crosses $100 billion valuation, becomes world's 7th largest bank

HDFC Bank crosses $100 billion valuation, becomes world's 7th largest bank

On Monday, the bank's market capitalisation crossed $150 billion, making it bigger than Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Bank of China

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 12:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Days after its merger with HDFC Ltd, HDFC Bank on Monday joined the exclusive club of companies with a market capitalisation of $100 billion. This makes it the seventh-largest lender globally.

On Monday, the bank’s market capitalisation crossed $150 billion, making it bigger than Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Bank of China.

Currently, JP Morgan is the largest bank, with a market cap of $438 million. It is followed by Bank of America ($232 billion) and China’s ICBC ($224 billion).

The merger of HDFC Bank and its parent HDFC Ltd was completed on July 1. Today was the first day the bank’s stock started trading as a merged entity.

On July 13, the shares of HDFC Ltd were taken off the bourses as July 12 was the record date for determining eligible shareholders for share allotment.

On Friday, the bank allotted 3,11,03,96,492 new equity shares of face value Re 1 each to eligible shareholders of HDFC Ltd. As a part of the deal, every HDFC shareholder got 42 shares of HDFC Bank for every 25 shares they held in the company.

Accordingly, the paid-up share capital of the bank increased to 753,75,69,464 shares from 559,17,98,806 shares.

In terms of market value on BSE, HDFC Bank remains the third-largest Indian company behind only Reliance Industries (Rs 18.6 trillion) and TCS (Rs 12.9 trillion).

Also Read

HDFC Bank: Despite merger, stock may remain sideways, caution analysts

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: The story behind success of housing finance behemoth

HDFC, IDFC mergers may not trigger consolidation of PSU banks: Analysts

HDFC twins sink as Street fears MSCI blow may trigger $200 mn outflow

HDFC Bank will preserve 'HDFC way of working' after merger: Deepak Parekh

Reliance likely to acquire Alia Bhatt's Ed-a-Mamma for Rs 300-350 crore

Ashok Leyland bags orders worth Rs 800 cr to supply defence vehicles

Swiggy forms five-member dedicated team to work on artificial intelligence

What is Call of Duty and why are Sony, Microsoft battling over it?

Auto major Ashok Leyland secures defence sector orders worth Rs 800 crore

Topics :HDFC BankHDFCHDFC Bank sharesBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story