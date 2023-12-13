Home / Companies / News / Bajaj Allianz Life's assets under management crosses Rs 1 lakh crore

Bajaj Allianz Life's assets under management crosses Rs 1 lakh crore

The Pune-based leading private sector life insurance player in a statement said this makes them one of the fastest growing life insurers among the top-10 players

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Ltd
Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 10:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance on Wednesday said its assets under management has surpassed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark.

The Pune-based leading private sector life insurance player in a statement said this makes them one of the fastest growing life insurers among the top-10 players and the AUM touching Rs 1 lakh crore reflects a 1.8 times growth from Rs 56,085 crore in FY20.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Bajaj Allianz Life Managing Director and Chief Executive Tarun Chugh said this is a milestone and is a testament to the trust that the customers have in the company.

In the last three years till August 2023, the company has grown exponentially with the individual new business annual premium equivalent growing at 41.3 per cent at a compounded rate as against the industry growth rate of 13.5 per cent and the private sector's 22.4 per cent.

This significant growth revival has helped the company achieve the Rs 1,00,000 crore AUM milestone.

At an overall industry level, the market share of Bajaj Life has almost doubled from 2.6 per cent in FY20 to 5 per cent in FY23.

The market share within the private sector has expanded from 4.6 per cent in FY20 to 7.6 per cent in FY23.

Since its inception in 2001, it has served over 4.49 crore individuals and group customers as of end of October 2023. It has 505 branches and over 1,39,006 agents.

Meanwhile, the company has launched a new product that allows a policyholder to customise income to beat increasing expenses and inflation.

Called Allianz Life Ace, the company said the plan has been designed to enhance financial stability for the future despite increasing expenses.

Also Read

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has a new 'increasing income' savings plan

Bajaj Allianz Life reports 20% jump in net income to Rs 390 crore in FY23

NFO alert: Bajaj Allianz Life launches Mid Cap Index Fund

Work-life balance, financial security top goals for millennials: Survey

Bajaj Auto October sales: Domestic 2W, CV sales up, exports take a hit

Apple set to be hit by EU antitrust order in app store fight with Spotify

IndiGo occupies sixth position in global mcap, surpassing United Airlines

India has $20 bn dry powder waiting to be invested: Peak XV MD Anandan

Patel Family acquires 1% stake in GMM Pfaudler for Rs 1,700 per share

Private equity firm Bain Capital sells $448 million stake in Axis Bank

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Bajaj AllianzBajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company LtdAUMassets under management

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 10:52 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

BPCL plans to buy Venezuela oil; deal not to harm Russian imports: Official

HPL Electric and Power bags smart meter orders worth Rs 545 crore

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: Report

WhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attack

Security breach in Parliament: 2 men with canisters jump inside Lok Sabha

Economy News

Imports of luxury chocolate brands zoom 45% on steady uptick in demand

Piyush Goyal discusses progress of FTA deal during EFTA delegation meet

Next Story