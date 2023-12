IndiGo has ascended to the sixth position in global market capitalisation (mcap), surpassing the US-based United Airlines, as IndiGo reached a mcap of $13.80 billion on Wednesday.



The market value of United Airlines is currently pegged at $13.48 billion. Delta Air lines, another US-based carrier, tops the global mcap charts with a market value of $26.54 billion.



On Wednesday, shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, ended 1.73 per cent higher at Rs 2,982.50 on BSE.