Home / Companies / News / Bajaj Auto to take Riki e-rickshaw presence to 200 cities in Q1 2026: Exec

Bajaj Auto to take Riki e-rickshaw presence to 200 cities in Q1 2026: Exec

The company, which started a pilot test of Riki with four cities, has now scaled up its presence to eight at present as part of phase I

Bajaj Auto
Under its phase I expansion of Riki, Bajaj Auto is targeting multiple cities and towns in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Assam | Photo: X@_bajaj_auto_ltd
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 12:02 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bajaj Auto Ltd, which made its foray into the e-rickshaw segment with Riki this year, plans to increase its presence in 200 cities by January to March next year, according to a senior company official.

The company, which started a pilot test of Riki with four cities, has now scaled up its presence to eight at present as part of phase I, Bajaj Auto Executive Director Rakesh Sharma told PTI.

"We've launched it in four cities, now it has become eight cities, including Patna, Moradabad, Guwahati, and Raipur... We are right now in phase one, where for another month or so we will be observing it as to what is the feedback from the customers, and what should be the communication and promotion strategy," Sharma said when asked about pan-India expansion plans for the Riki.

After that, he said, "In the January, February, March period, we will scale up our presence from eight to 200 cities and towns. Once we see the traction there, then we will start to get into numbers and what kind of volumes we will do."  Sharma was responding to a query on the potential of Riki in terms of sales volumes.

For the next three to four months, he said, "We are just seeding, and then we are scaling up its presence, and then we will see what traction we get."  Under its phase I expansion of Riki, Bajaj Auto is targeting multiple cities and towns in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Assam.

Sharma claimed that priced at Rs 1.9 lakh, Riki, which is powered by a lithium-ion battery with a monocoque body, offers a much safer and environmentally friendly last-mile mobility solution as compared to the existing lead-acid battery-powered e-rickshaws mostly from unorganised players.

Riki delivers a range of 140 kilometers on a single charge with fast charging of full charge in 4.5 hours and comes with 3-year battery warranty.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India key market in AI strategy and global talent plans: NTT DATA official

Campa, Lahori Zeera double market share as Cola giants lose ground in 2025

Adani's copper smelter running far below capacity amid global ore shortage

Ensuring compensation to crash victims' kin is done fairly: Air India CEO

Premium

Zypp Electric targets 5x fleet in 2-3 years: Cofounder and CEO Akash Gupta

Topics :Bajaj AutoE-rickshawsBajaj Group

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story