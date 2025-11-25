Campa, Lahori Zeera double market share as Cola giants lose ground in 2025

India’s soft drinks market, long dominated by Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, is witnessing its biggest shift in years. The shift is most visible in the first nine months of 2025, with new entrants expanding faster than expected despite weather-related setbacks and limited national reach, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Smaller players led by Reliance’s Campa and Verlinvest-backed Lahori Zeera have doubled their combined share to nearly 15 per cent in January-September 2025. A year ago, these brands held only about 7 per cent.

Most of this growth has come from the mass-market ₹10 price segment, where consumers are more open to trying newer, cheaper alternatives. This shift has taken a toll on Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, whose combined share has fallen from 93 per cent last year to nearly 85 per cent in the same period, the news report said.

ALSO READ: Reliance to launch Campa Sure water, teams with regional makers to cut cost Overall market growth, however, remained flat this year due to heavy rainfall across many regions, which reduced summer demand. Lahori Zeera prepares nationwide expansion Lahori Zeera co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Nikhil Doda said that the company plans to become national by next year. The news report quoted him as saying that the company is planning to cover 80-90 per cent pin codes. Lahori, founded in 2017 in Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib by cousins Saurabh Munjal, Nikhil Doda and Saurabh Bhutna, is setting up its third plant in Lucknow. The company also aims to enter institutional sales and is introducing new products like Lahori Aamras and Masala Cola. It currently has over 2,500 distributors, most of them in general trade.

Campa expands visibility Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), which bought Campa Cola in 2022 and relaunched it in 2023, has pushed the brand this year. Campa signed multiple partnerships, including a co-powered IPL sponsorship , roped in actor Ram Charan as brand ambassador and secured an exclusive beverage deal with Hyderabad Metro, allowing sales through vending machines, kiosks and retail outlets in metro premises. ALSO READ: PepsiCo flags rising competition, slower growth in India beverage market Campa also joined hands with Ajith Kumar Racing as the “official energy partner” for its Campa Energy drink. Campa enters Sri Lanka with local partner Reliance Consumer Products introduced Campa beverages in Sri Lanka this year through a partnership with Ceylon Cold Stores, part of the John Keells Group. The strong distribution network of Ceylon Cold Stores is expected to help Campa build quick visibility.