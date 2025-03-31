Bajaj hits record sales of over 26,000 vehicles on Gudi Padwa weekend

This report has been updated. Auto giant Bajaj registered record sales over the weekend on the occasion of spring festival Gudi Padwa, hawking 26,938 vehicles, that included motorcycles and its electric scooter Chetak. According to the company data, it broke all records for sales over the weekend on the festival heralding new year for Maharashtrians from March 28 to 30. The sales, according to estimates, are nearly double of what it hit last year during the first day of the new year, and is also far more than during Diwali.

In the premium Rs 1 lakh and above category, Bajaj had a lower market share of around 15 per cent - which the new product is expected to push up. Currently, this accounts for 50 per cent of the electric scooter market.