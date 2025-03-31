Home / Companies / News / Bajaj hits record sales of over 26,000 vehicles on Gudi Padwa weekend

Bajaj hits record sales of over 26,000 vehicles on Gudi Padwa weekend

The sales, that included 19,017 motorcycles and 6,570 electric Chetak scooters, were nearly double of what it was last year

Bajaj
According to the company data, it broke all records for sales in the state in a single day on the festival heralding new year. (Photo: Reuters)
Surajeet Das Gupta
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 3:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
This report has been updated.    Auto giant Bajaj registered record sales over the weekend on the occasion of spring festival Gudi Padwa, hawking 26,938 vehicles, that included motorcycles and its electric scooter Chetak.
 
According to the company data, it broke all records for sales over the weekend on the festival heralding new year for Maharashtrians from March 28 to 30. The sales, according to estimates, are nearly double of what it hit last year during the first day of the new year, and is also far more than during Diwali.
 
The Pune-based company sold 19,017 motorcycles, and as many as 6,570 electric Chetak scooters, which account for nearly a fourth of its total sales of the product. It also sold 658 KTM bikes and as many as 693 premium Triumph bikes.

Also Read

Bajaj Electricals gets Rs 14.08 cr demand from GST authority in Punjab

Bajaj Group likely to make an investment of Rs 10,000 cr for hospital chain

Bajaj Auto to take 'legal action' after it gets over Rs 10 cr GST penalty

Bajaj Chetak 35 series scooter launched in India; view features and more

Premium

We should double in size in 5 years, says Bajaj Finance MD Rajeev Jain

 
A senior executive of the company said that the record sales have been possible on back of a huge demand for its recently launched premium Chetak 35 series, which is positioned in the over Rs 1 lakh category- a market segment which the company wanted to strengthen. The Chetak 3502 starts at a price of Rs 1.30 lakh and the upper model at Rs 1.42 lakh.
 
In the premium Rs 1 lakh and above category, Bajaj had a lower market share of around 15 per cent - which the new product is expected to push up. Currently, this accounts for 50 per cent of the electric scooter market.
 
The other reason has been Bajaj’s traditionally strong distribution network in their home turf, where bulk of the two wheelers are produced. According to estimates, there are over 1,200 dealers.
 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Croma appoints Shibashish Roy as new CEO and MD, effective April 1

UK's Primark boss Paul Marchant resigns after 'error of judgement'

Premium

Blackstone-backed Nexus Select's mall play: To double count in 3-4 years

Govt to convert Rs 37K cr Voda Idea dues into equity, raise stake to 49%

Haldirams to sell 10% stake to Temasek in deal valuing firm at $10 bn

Topics :BajajBajaj Auto salesMaharashtraGudi Padwa

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story