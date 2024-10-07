Bank of Baroda ropes in Sachin Tendulkar as global brand ambassador

Public sector lender Bank of Baroda (BoB) has signed cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar as the bank’s global brand ambassador. The three-year deal involving a strategic partnership between the ace cricketer and the bank was announced ahead of the launch of its first campaign featuring Sachin, called “Play the Masterstroke.” The bank has introduced the ‘bob Masterstroke Savings Account,’ designed especially for clients desiring premium services.

BoB said in a statement that Sachin, a Bharat Ratna awardee, will be positioned as brand ambassador, featuring in all the bank’s branding campaigns, consumer education and awareness programmes on financial literacy and fraud prevention, as well as customer and employee engagement programmes. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This is the second instance of BoB appointing a cricket player as brand ambassador. Earlier, in 2005, BoB had appointed right-hand batsman Rahul Dravid as its brand ambassador. He is now a brand ambassador for Shriram Finance Ltd.

Many banks have roped in sportspersons and cine stars as brand ambassadors. In October 2023, the country’s largest lender, State Bank of India, had onboarded former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as brand ambassador. Last week, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank tied up with legendary boxer Mary Kom and celebrated footballer Sunil Chhetri as its brand ambassadors.

In 2021, AU Small Finance Bank had appointed accomplished Indian cinema actors Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani as brand ambassadors.

At present, badminton Olympian P V Sindhu, Indian woman cricketer Shafali Verma, and tennis player Sumit Nagal are acting as brand endorsers for Bank of Baroda.

More From This Section

Bank of Baroda is present in 17 countries, and Sachin, as a global sporting icon, will help elevate the Bank of Baroda brand in the international arena as well. He has mass appeal cutting across all corners of the country and encompassing India’s diverse demographics, it added.