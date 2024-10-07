Ashok Leyland's commercial launch of hydrogen-powered trucks in 24 months

Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group, said on Monday that it plans to commercially launch its first hydrogen-powered truck within the next 18-24 months.

Last February, Reliance Industries (RIL) and Ashok Leyland unveiled India’s first hydrogen internal combustion engine (H2-ICE) powered heavy-duty truck. The company also added that its plant in Lucknow will be operational by the third quarter of the next financial year. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On Monday, the company commenced the delivery of the largest single order of electric trucks in India to Billion Electric Mobility, a member of Group BillionE. The company had secured a contract to supply 180 electric vehicles, including the Boss Electric Truck and approximately 45 AVTR 55T electric tractors.

Group BillionE will operate these trucks on the Chennai-Bengaluru and Chennai-Vijayawada routes. Currently, the company is manufacturing electric trucks on a small scale, but in the future, it plans to establish special assembly lines for electric trucks and other alternative energy trucks at its Hosur unit.

Shenu Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer of Ashok Leyland, said, “Ashok Leyland is proud of its partnership with the BillionE Group as we commence deliveries of our AVTR 55T Electric Tractor and BOSS ICV Electric trucks. We are equally proud that both the BOSS and AVTR electric platforms are packed with the most advanced and premium features, making these products superior in performance.”

“BOSS Electric is India’s first and only electric truck in the ICV range, and the AVTR 55T Electric Tractor is the first 4x2 tractor to be commercially offered by an Indian commercial vehicle (CV) manufacturer. Ashok Leyland remains committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation to lead the shift to green mobility, offering cuttiedge technologies and an outstanding customer experience,” he added.

More From This Section

The vehicles flagged off by Ashok Leyland are designed to provide advanced performance, safety, and efficiency. The battery packs, positioned at the frame level to ensure compatibility with commonly used trailers and superstructures, come with IP67 protection to safeguard against water and dust ingress. The vehicles are equipped with advanced driver assist systems (ADAS) for enhanced safety. They also feature simultaneous dual-gun charging for faster recharging and are equipped with the widely used Common Charging Standard 2 (CCS2), the company said in a statement.

The delivery of these advanced electric vehicles represents a pivotal milestone in Ashok Leyland’s mission to revolutionise commercial transportation. The company is committed to offering eco-friendly mobility solutions and driving the future of sustainable commercial vehicles through cuttiedge technology, while playing a key role in reducing the carbon footprint of India’s transportation sector, it added.

Kartikey Hariyani, founder and chief executive officer of Billion E-Mobility and ChargeZone, said, “As we build our energy transition platform, BillionE—an integrated mid-mile electric truck platform in collaboration with our group companies Billion E-Mobility and Charge Zone—we embark on a journey towards a cleaner, more efficient, and sustainable tomorrow. We thank Ashok Leyland for delivering the technologically advanced electric vehicles—AVTR 55T Tractor and BOSS—enabling us to further our commitment to driving a sustainable and eco-friendly transportation ecosystem.”