SECL to spend Rs 169 cr on plantation drive in MP, Chhattisgarh in 5 yrs

In partnership with the Rajya Van Vikas Nigam, the South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) aims to plant over 26 lakh saplings in Chhattisgarh and 12 lakh in Madhya Pradesh

SECL has planted 1,46,675 saplings across its operational areas in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 6:55 PM IST
Coal India-arm SECL is set to spend Rs 169 crore over the next five years on extensive plantation drives in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, an official statement said on Monday.

In partnership with the Rajya Van Vikas Nigam, the South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) aims to plant over 26 lakh saplings in Chhattisgarh and 12 lakh in Madhya Pradesh between 2023-24 and 2027-28.

The initiative also includes a four-year maintenance period for each year of plantation to ensure proper growth and survival of saplings, the coal ministry said in a statement.

In alignment with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, SECL has planted 1,46,675 saplings across its operational areas in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.


First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 6:55 PM IST

