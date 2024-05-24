Home / Companies / News / French automaker Citroen ropes in MS Dhoni as brand ambassador in India

French automaker Citroen ropes in MS Dhoni as brand ambassador in India

On his association with Citroen, Dhoni said, "The brand shares my commitment to electric mobility and sustainable solutions and like me, focuses on doing what really matters''

Mahendra Singh Dhoni,Dhoni,MS Dhoni
Dhoni will mark his debut innings with Citroen in a campaign that will soon go live, the company said in a statement. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

French automaker Citroen on Friday said it has roped in former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its brand ambassador in India.

Dhoni will mark his debut innings with Citroen in a campaign that will soon go live, the company said in a statement.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"We believe that our association with one of India's finest cricketers, Dhoni, will go a long way in reinforcing our commitment to the Indian market. His humility and dedication to excellence align perfectly with our brand's ideology, while our shared commitment to sustainability and shaping the future of mobility strengthens our connection," Citroen India Brand Director Shishir Mishra said.

On his association with Citroen, Dhoni said, "The brand shares my commitment to electric mobility and sustainable solutions and like me, focuses on doing what really matters. Citroen's philosophy of truly understanding customer needs and making meaningful innovations resonates deeply with me.

Also Read

Will MSD play in IPL 2025? What we know so far about Dhoni's retirement

MS Dhoni to AB de Villiers: Batters who hit most sixes in 20th over of IPL

Citroen to add more safety features, plans to come with six airbags

Citroen plans to expand network footprint by 400% in India this year

New season, new role: MS Dhoni keeps everyone guessing ahead of IPL 2024

NCLAT upholds NCLT order on Jaypee Infra, asks Suraksha to pay Rs 1,300 cr

Jio Financial Services plans $4.33 billion deal with Reliance Retail

21 int'l bodies ask CJI for early resolution of Adani coal imports case

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh says GenAI adoption won't lead to job losses

Biocon signs licensing, supply deal for obesity drug in South Korea

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :MS Dhoniautomobile industryPeugeot Citroenbrand ambassadors

First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story