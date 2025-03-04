Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Bharat Value Fund invests Rs 130 cr in Veira Electronics in pre-IPO round

Bharat Value Fund invests Rs 130 cr in Veira Electronics in pre-IPO round

The fresh funding will help in the expansion of Veira Group, which operates two facilities in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, with a production capacity of up to 3 million TVs annually

Funding among Indian startups declined by a marginal 7 per cent in the first nine months of 2024 to $7.6 billion from $8.2 billion during the same period last year.
The fresh funding will help in the expansion of Veira Group. | Representative Picture
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 5:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Contract smart TV manufacturer Veira Electronics on Tuesday said it has received Rs 130 crore in funding from Bharat Value Fund (BVF), which marks the closure of its pre-IPO placement round.

The fresh funding will help in the expansion of Veira Group, which operates two facilities in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, with a production capacity of up to 3 million TVs annually.

"The investment marks successful closure of its pre-IPO placement round," it said.

Bharat Value Fund CIO Madhu Lunawat said Veira's financial performance has been impressive with sales growing at a 55 per cent CAGR between FY22-24, reaching Rs 865 crore in FY24.

"India's smart TV manufacturing industry, valued at $11.53 billion in 2023, is projected to reach $32.57 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17 per cent," she said.

"Our investment in Veira is a step in contributing to the growth of India's growing and evolving TV market, with key players that have the potential to reshape TV manufacturing."  Its TV portfolio incorporates the largest basket of operating systems like Tizen, WebOS, Google, and Coolita, covering all categories, including HD, FHD, 4K, LED, OLED, and QLED.

Also Read

Premium

Demand pick up key for further gains in consumer electricals space

boAt gears up for IPO, plans Rs 2,000 cr confidential DRHP filing soon

Havells, PG Electroplast, KEI, Amber: EMS continues to shine, says Nuvama

Will announce reciprocal tariffs over two days, says Donald Trump

Household appliances shares rally on higher demand hopes; Blue Star up 15%

Veira Managing Director Ankit Mani said: "We are a complete end-to-end solution provider for brands entering the Indian market, with a dependable team offering R&D, sourcing, design, manufacturing, assembly, final testing, and reverse logistics services".

Bharat Value Fund is a Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) launched by India Inflection Opportunity Trust (IIOT) and managed by The Wealth Company formerly Pantomath Capital Management. It has established itself as a prominent fund house in the mid-market sector, investing in profitable growth-stage companies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Reliance Industries seeks extension for EV battery-making plant setup

Apollo Hospitals partners with Ion Beam Applications for proton therapy

CVC Capital Partners closes $4.85 billion strategic opportunities fund

Maharashtra GST authorities conduct searches at 3 offices of RBL Bank

Senores Pharma to acquire 14 ANDAs from Dr Reddy's for US markets

Topics :Consumer electronicsfundingsSmart TV

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story