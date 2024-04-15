Home / Companies / News / Bank of India signs pact with IMGC for mortgage guarantee on home loans

Bank of India signs pact with IMGC for mortgage guarantee on home loans

IMGC's guarantee will mitigate the risk of defaults for the bank, allowing it to potentially offer more favourable loan terms to borrowers, the company said in a statement

Bank of India
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 5:39 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Public sector lender Bank of India and Indian Mortgage Guarantee Corporation (IMGC) have signed a pact to provide mortgage guarantee-backed home loan products in the affordable housing segment. It will cover salaried and self-employed home loan customers.

IMGC's guarantee will mitigate the risk of defaults for the bank, allowing it to potentially offer more favourable loan terms to borrowers, the company said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Mahesh Misra, managing director and chief executive officer of IMGC, said the products will promote financial inclusion and aid in early home ownership.

Leveraging IMGC's guarantee expertise and the bank's extensive network of over 5,100 branches across India, this collaboration will enable the lender to provide home loan products with greater flexibility and security to potential homeowners.

IMGC has surpassed Rs 25,000 crore in home loan guarantees for over one lakh customers across 400 locations nationwide. The firm has collaborated with over 23 lending institutions, including banks, housing finance companies (HFCs) for mortgage cover, the corporation said in a statement.

The mortgage guarantee works as a shock absorber and supports banks to increase their lending in the affordable housing finance segment which carries high default risks.

IMGC commenced operations in March 2014, underwriting a securitisation pool originated by Dewan Housing Finance Limited, according to ICRA.

Also Read

Banks like Bank of India, HDFC offer lowest home loan interest rates

SBI, BoB offering home loans at 8.4%: Full list of existing loan rates

Home loan: Don't forget to ask your lender these questions before applying

BS-IMGC India conclave: Redefining role of financiers in housing ecosystem

PNB Housing reaches loan book size of Rs 1,000 crore for affordable homes

TCS expands presence in Brazil with new delivery centre in Londrina

Ambuja Cements to buy grinding unit in TN at a total value of Rs 413.75 cr

Ramkrishna Forgings bags Rs 270 crore order for Vande Bharat trains

Mahindra Group to invest nearly Rs 1,200 cr in renewable energy projects

ShareChat raises $49 mn via convertible debentures from existing investors

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Bank of Indialoanhousing loans

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story