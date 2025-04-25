Bank of Maharashtra Q4 results: Net profit rises 23% to ₹1,493 crore

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra on Friday posted a 23 per cent rise in net profit to ₹1,493 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025, aided by rising interest income.

Total income increased to ₹7,711 crore during the quarter under review against ₹6,488 crore in the same period of the previous year, Bank of Maharashtra said in a regulatory filing. The net interest income of the bank rose by 20.59 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹3,116 crore. Consequently, the net interest margin (NIM) improved to 4.01 per cent.

The bank was able to reduce gross non-performing assets (NPAs) to 1.74 per cent of gross loans by the end of March from 1.88 per cent in the year-ago period. Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans came down to 0.18 per cent from 0.20 per cent at the end of the third quarter of the previous financial year.

The bank’s total business grew by 15.30 per cent to ₹5.47 trillion. Total deposits increased by 13.44 per cent to ₹3.07 trillion. Gross advances increased by 17.76 per cent to ₹2.39 trillion. The bank’s credit-deposit (CD) ratio stood at 78.09 per cent.

The provision coverage ratio (PCR) as of December 31, 2024, stood at 98.26 per cent.

The bank raised ₹3,500 crore through qualified institutional placements on October 5, 2024. It issued and allotted 61,01,81,311 equity shares of ₹10 each at a premium of ₹47.36 per share.

Also Read

Accordingly, the shareholding of the Government of India in the bank stood reduced to 79.60 per cent as of March 2025.

During the financial year 2025, net profit increased by 36.12 per cent to ₹5,520 crore on a Y-o-Y basis against ₹4,055 crore for FY24.