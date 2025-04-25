Home / Companies / News / Hindustan Zinc Q4FY25 results: Net profit jumps 47% to ₹3,003 crore

Hindustan Zinc Q4FY25 results: Net profit jumps 47% to ₹3,003 crore

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Friday reported a 47.3 increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,003 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 on the back of higher income.

Hindustan Zinc
The company said that it was its 'best-ever fourth quarter profit after tax of Rs 3,003 crore, up 47 per cent Y-o-Y'. | File Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 3:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Friday reported a 47.3 increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,003 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 on the back of higher income.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,038 crore in the year-ago period.

Income of the company during the latest January-March quarter increased to Rs 9,314 crore from Rs 7,822 crore in the year-ago period, HZL said in a filing to BSE.

In a statement the company said that it was its "best-ever fourth quarter profit after tax of Rs 3,003 crore, up 47 per cent Y-o-Y".

"As the world's largest integrated zinc producer, we aim to meet rising domestic demand while maintaining our position as one of the lowest-cost producers globally and most resilient producers in the industry," company's Chief Executive Officer Arun Misra said.

HZL's Chief Financial Officer Sandeep Modi said despite the global uncertainties, including recent market volatility from the ongoing trade war, the company's fundamentals remain robust.

Also Read

Q4 results today: Reliance, Maruti Suzuki, Hindustan Zinc on Apr 25

Vedanta fined Rs 71 crore for illegal fly ash disposal in Odisha

Why are metal stocks falling? Lloyds Metals, SAIL, HZL, Nalco dip up to 18%

Hindustan Zinc Q4 growth: Firm reports 4% rise in mined metal production

Stocks to Watch on Apr 3, 2025: IT, auto, pharma, Central Bank, Muthoot Fin

"With a strong balance sheet, structurally leaner cost base and clear strategic direction, Hindustan Zinc is well-positioned to navigate external headwinds and continue delivering consistent, industry-leading returns," he said.

Hindustan Zinc is a leading integrated zinc producer and amongst the top five silver producers globally. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds about 75 per cent share of the primary zinc market in India.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Orient Electric Q4 profit jumps to ₹31.26 cr on strong summer demand

HP India to start local laptop, desktop manufacturing with Dixon from May

IndiGo offers refunds after Pak shuts airspace over Pahalgam terror fallout

South Korean giant Samsung to invest ₹1,000 crore in Tamil Nadu plant

Prestige Hospitality Ventures files DRHP to raise ₹2,700 cr through IPO

Topics :Hindustan ZincVedanta BSE

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story