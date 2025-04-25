Friday, April 25, 2025 | 07:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Shriram Finance Q4 net profit up 6%, board clears foray into payments biz

Shriram Finance Q4 net profit up 6%, board clears foray into payments biz

The flagship company of the diversified conglomerate Shriram Group is set to cross Rs 3 trillion in assets during the current financial year with loan growth of 15 per cent, Revankar said

Shriram Finance, one of the largest non-banking financial companies in India, on Friday reported a 6 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,143.77 crore in the fourth quarter of 2024-25, compared to Rs 2,021.28 crore in the year-ago period. The quarter saw a one-time exceptional gain of Rs 1,553.66 crore on account of the disinvestment of Shriram Housing Finance.
 
During the period under review, the company’s total income also rose 21 per cent to Rs 11,460.25 crore as against Rs 9,497.85 crore during the January to March period of 2023-24. Shriram Finance on Friday said that the board has approved the plan to foray into the payments business by offering mobile wallets and prepaid cards, as part of its diversification.
 
 
"Approved the proposal to offer payment services through mobile wallets, prepaid cards (food card, gift card), and FASTag, providing a secure, convenient, and efficient alternative to cash transactions for our customers," the company said. This will be subject to receipt of necessary approval from the Reserve Bank of India and receipt of authorisation as a payment system operator. Through this, the company will be competing with One97 Communications' Paytm, Walmart’s PhonePe, and the biggest non-bank lender, Bajaj Finance.
 
"We are not competing with anyone. This is like part of our existing business only to cater to the needs of around 10 million existing customers. Our super app already has 14 million downloads," said the company’s executive vice-chairman, Umesh Revankar.
 
The flagship company of the diversified conglomerate Shriram Group is set to cross Rs 3 trillion in assets during the current financial year with loan growth of 15 per cent, Revankar said. The company's board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per share for the financial year 2024-25, subject to approval of members at the ensuing 46th AGM. Total assets under management as on March 2025 increased by 17.05 per cent and stood at Rs 2.63 trillion as compared to Rs 2.25 trillion as on March 2024 and Rs 2.54 trillion as on December 2024.

"This fiscal, I am looking at 15 per cent growth. The rural market is good. Urban demand, led by infrastructure spend that had slowed down last year, may revive this year," he added.
 
The board of directors of the company, in its meeting held on May 13, 2024, had approved the disinvestment of the company’s entire stake in SHFL for Rs 3,929.03 crore.
 
The net interest income for the year ended March 2025 increased by 15.99 per cent and stood at Rs 22,835.09 crore as against Rs 19,686.85 crore for the year ended March 2024. For the financial year 2024-25, the company's net profit was seen at Rs 9,576.32 crore, up 29 per cent from Rs 7,398.89 crore last financial year.
 

Topics : Shriram Group Q4 Results NBFC

