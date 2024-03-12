Home / Companies / News / BAT plans to sell up to 3.5% of stake in ITC, will own 25.5% after sale

BAT plans to sell up to 3.5% of stake in ITC, will own 25.5% after sale

The sale of 437 million ordinary shares in ITC through a block trade, will cut the Dunhill cigarette maker's shareholding to about 25.5% from about 29%

BAT plans to buy back shares over a period ending December 2025, company said
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
British American Tobacco said on Tuesday it planned to sell up to 3.5% of its stake in India's ITC and use the proceeds for stock buybacks, including 700 million pound ($895.30 million) worth of shares in 2024.

The sale of 437 million ordinary shares in ITC through a block trade, will cut the Dunhill cigarette maker's shareholding to about 25.5% from about 29%.

BAT plans to buy back shares over a period ending December 2025, it added.

