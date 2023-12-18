Home / Companies / News / BCCI denied tax exemption under Section 11 of I-T Act, says FinMin

BCCI denied tax exemption under Section 11 of I-T Act, says FinMin

The government was responding to a question on whether the BCCI, despite being one of the richest sports bodies in the world, is enjoying tax exemption in the name of promoting cricket

Section 11 of I-T Act deals with charitable institutions.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 10:26 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The government on Monday said the Income Tax department has denied tax exemption to BCCI under Section 11 of I-T Act, and the matter is now sub judice.

Section 11 of I-T Act deals with charitable institutions.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary made the remarks while responding to a question on whether the BCCI, despite being one of the richest sports bodies in the world, is enjoying tax exemption in the name of promoting cricket.

"BCCI is claiming exemption under Section 11 of the Income Tax Act, 1961. However, during assessment proceedings the exemption is being disallowed by the Income Tax department. The matter pertaining to tax exemption of BCCI is sub judice," Chaudhary said.

Also Read

BCCI media rights auction on August 31: Disney Star, Sony and Jio in fray

Parliament session: Centre may table Telecommunications Bill 2023 today

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

BCCI sets Rs 350 crore as base price for Team India sponsorship rights

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Vedanta approves dividend, Siemens India to set up energy business arm

Adobe calls off $20 bn deal to acquire Figma after pushback from Europe

Rural penetration, capacity gains to drive Varun Beverages' growth

Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9% stake for Rs 530 crore

Sun Pharma to acquire 16.7% stake in Lyndra Therapeutics for $30 mn

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :central governmentParliament winter sessionBCCITax benefitsFinance Ministry

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 10:26 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Goldman Sachs ramps up credit business in India, targets rich diaspora

Ambuja Cements to invest Rs 6,000 crore in renewable power projects

Technology News

Apple AirPods, Watches, and iPads set to get major changes in 2024: Report

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Schools, colleges shut in Tamil Nadu today due to extreme heavy rainfall

Dawood Ibrahim hospitalised in Pakistan after being poisoned: Reports

Economy News

NPS added 19% fewer fresh corporate subscribers in first half of FY24

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story