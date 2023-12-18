Home / Companies / News / Adobe calls off $20 bn deal to acquire Figma after pushback from Europe

Adobe calls off $20 bn deal to acquire Figma after pushback from Europe

The companies announced the cash-and-stock deal in September 2022. US companies have regularly run into roadblocks in Europe over similar concerns of monopolies.

Adobe, based in San Jose, California, sells software for creating, publishing and promoting content, and managing documents.
AP San Jose

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 10:07 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Adobe's planned $20 billion acquisition of online design company Figma is being called off due to pushback in Europe over antitrust concerns, the companies said Monday.

The companies announced the cash-and-stock deal in September 2022, seeking a path with Figma's web-based, multi-player capabilities to accelerate the delivery of Adobe's creative cloud technologies on the web.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Although both companies continue to believe in the merits and procompetitive benefits of the combination, Adobe and Figma mutually agreed to terminate the transaction based on a joint assessment that there is no clear path to receive necessary regulatory approvals from the European Commission and the UK Competition and Markets Authority, Adobe and Figma said in a prepared statement on Monday.

US companies have regularly run into roadblocks in Europe over similar concerns of monopolies.

Biotech giant Illumina on Sunday said that it will undo its $7.1 billion purchase of the cancer-screening company Grail after losing legal battles with antitrust enforcers in the US and Europe. Late last month, European regulators said that Amazon's proposed acquisition of robot vacuum maker iRobot may harm competition.

In October, Microsoft completed its purchase of video game-maker Activision Blizzard for $69 billion after a bruising fight with antitrust regulators in Europe.

Last month the Markets Authority said that an early review of a potential tie-up between the two companies suggested a substantial lessening of competition in the global market for all-in-one product design software for professionals, as well as editing software.

Figma, founded in 2012, allows those who design interactive mobile and web applications to collaborate through multi-player workflows, sophisticated design systems and a developer ecosystem.

Adobe, based in San Jose, California, sells software for creating, publishing and promoting content, and managing documents.

David Wadhwani, president, Digital Media Business, at Adobe, said in prepared statement that the software company will continue to look for ways to partner with Figma in the future.

The companies said that they have signed a termination agreement that resolves all outstanding matters from the transaction. Adobe Inc will pay Figma a termination fee of $1 billion, which was previously agreed to.

Shares of Adobe rose 2% before the market open.

Also Read

Adobe unveils three AI-based Firefly models and new Creative Cloud features

Adobe signals slow growth in generative AI tech, disappoints investors

Amazon Prime Day: Customers can avail of up to 55% off on Fire TV devices

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Day 6; Check the best deals to crack

Windows 11: Microsoft rolls out September update packed with AI features

Rural penetration, capacity gains to drive Varun Beverages growth

Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9% stake for Rs 530 crore

Sun Pharma to acquire 16.7% stake in Lyndra Therapeutics for $30 mn

Saree beat oversized clothes as 2023's most shopped clothing item: Flipkart

CRISIL downgrades Edelweiss Financial Ltd's long-term rating to 'A+'

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :AdobeEuropeMicrosoftAmazon

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 10:07 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Goldman Sachs ramps up credit business in India, targets rich diaspora

Ambuja Cements to invest Rs 6,000 crore in renewable power projects

Technology News

Apple AirPods, Watches, and iPads set to get major changes in 2024: Report

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Schools, colleges shut in Tamil Nadu today due to extreme heavy rainfall

Dawood Ibrahim hospitalised in Pakistan after being poisoned: Reports

Economy News

NPS added 19% fewer fresh corporate subscribers in first half of FY24

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story