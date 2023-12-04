Home / Companies / News / BCL Industries bags Rs 339 cr ethanol supply order of 496,000 litres

BCL Industries bags Rs 339 cr ethanol supply order of 496,000 litres

Additionally, its subsidiary company Svaksha Distillery has also secured an order of Rs 222 crore to supply ethanol, BCL Industries said in an exchange filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 9:29 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

BCL Industries Ltd on Monday announced bagging a Rs 339-crore ethanol supply order.

Additionally, its subsidiary company Svaksha Distillery has also secured an order of Rs 222 crore to supply ethanol, BCL Industries said in an exchange filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

While BCL has to supply 4.96 lakh litres of ethanol, its arm will supply 3.24 lakh litres to the oil marketing companies.

BCL Industries is the only company in India and the South Asian region to have a forward and backward integrated distillery ethanol plant.

Also Read

No sugar mill in Maharashtra should be without ethanol distillery: Shah

We will bring vehicles that will run 100% on ethanol soon: Nitin Gadkari

BCL Industries returns to black, posts net profit of Rs 19 cr in Q2

Should you subscribe to TVS Supply Chain IPO? Here's what brokerages say

FCI stops rice supply for ethanol production amid concerns over crop

Indian Oil opens its first EV battery swapping station in Kolkata

Samsung set to dislodge Xiaomi as top smartphone player by volume

SAT quashes Sebi's order against Mukesh Ambani, 2 others in RPL case

NCLT rejects insolvency plea against SpiceJet by lessor Willis Lease

Byju's founder Raveendran pledges homes to raise funds for staff salaries

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ethanol

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 9:29 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story