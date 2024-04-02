Home / Companies / News / Zomato gets service tax demand and penalty order of Rs 184 cr

Zomato gets service tax demand and penalty order of Rs 184 cr

The company said it will be filing an appeal against the order before an appropriate authority as it believes it has a "strong case on merits"

Photo: X@deepigoyal
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 2:27 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Online food delivery platform Zomato said it has received a service tax demand and penalty order aggregating over Rs 184 crore, and will file an appeal against it before an appropriate authority.

The demand order has been received for non-payment of service tax for the period October 2014 to June 2017 determined on the basis of certain sales made by the foreign subsidiaries and branches of the company to its customers located outside India, the company said in a late night regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company also mentioned that in its response to the show cause notice it had clarified on the allegations along with supporting documents and judicial precedents, "which appears to not have been appreciated by the authorities while passing the order."

Subsequently, the company said it received the order passed by the Delhi Central Tax Commissioner (Adjudication) on April 1.

"The company has received an order for the period October 2014 to June 2017 passed by the Commissioner, Adjudication, Central Tax, Delhi raising demand of service tax of Rs 92,09,90,306, along with applicable interest (not quantified) and penalty of Rs 92,09,90,306," Zomato said.

The company said it will be filing an appeal against the order before an appropriate authority as it believes it has a "strong case on merits".

Also Read

Man gets kebab in Gurugram from Lucknow in less than 30 mins, sues Zomato

'All riders wear red': Zomato drops green colour from pure veg fleet

Zomato gets GST demand order of Rs 23.26 cr from Karnataka tax authorities

How to save money? Here are the 10 ways to save your tax in FY 2023-24

Food delivery app Zomato gets Rs 402 cr show cause notice over unpaid GST

PepsiCo India to invest Rs 1,266 crore to set up flavour facility in MP

Haldia Petchem planning $10 bn oil-to-chemical project in south India

DGCA asks Vistara to send daily report on flight cancellations, delays

Real-estate firm Sobha Ltd gets Rs 46 cr income tax demand notices

Audi India reports 33% increase in retail sales at 7,027 units in FY24

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Zomatozomato adsDeepinder GoyalIncome tax collectionincome tax return

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story