Home / Companies / News / Bharat Biotech picks up 20% stake in Eastman Exports Global Clothing

Bharat Biotech picks up 20% stake in Eastman Exports Global Clothing

The Bharat Biotech Group has picked up 20 per cent in Tamil Nadu-based knitwear firm Eastman Exports Global Clothing Private Ltd, for an undisclosed amount

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
A press release from Eastman Exports said it will use the new investment for capital expenditure, strengthening backward integration and customer acquisition among others. (Photo: Shutterstock)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 6:09 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Bharat Biotech Group has picked up 20 per cent in Tamil Nadu-based knitwear firm Eastman Exports Global Clothing Private Ltd, for an undisclosed amount.

A press release from Eastman Exports said it will use the new investment for capital expenditure, strengthening backward integration and customer acquisition among others.

The funds will also help the company expand its presence in the global apparel industry, especially at a time when other countries are facing a slowdown and to capture the overall China Plus One Strategy of divesting manufacturing away from a single country.

Managing Director of Bharat Biotech, Suchitra Ella said, We are fully committed to the Make in India strategy across industries. India is one of the few vertically integrated countries in cotton-based apparels, our vision is to grow this industry and support manufacturing from India to the world. Our vision of supporting rural and semi-urban communities, especially women is addressed through this partnership, by supporting employment opportunities to around 10,000 women.

N. Chandran, Chairman of Eastman Exports, said the investment is a strong vote of confidence in their business.

"We are thrilled to partner with Bharat Biotech Group. The funds will be used in strengthening our capacities and backward integration besides reaching out to newer markets. We have already set up an office in the US and our UK office is expected to open soon. With India signing a Free Trade Agreement with the UAE, we will look at foraying into West Asia as well, he said.

The share purchase agreement between the two entities has been approved by the Competition Commission of India under the "green channel" route.

Eastman Exports is also keen on venturing into the Australian, Japanese, UAE and European markets, following the Government of India's Free Trade Agreements with them.

Also Read

Despite dip in sales, India's clothing market expands 15% on price hike

First batch of Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be out by March next year

India's diamond exports sluggish on weak US, China demand amid slowdown

India exported smartphones worth Rs 12,000 cr in May; 80% were iPhones

US President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill receive PM Modi at White House

Crypto exchange CoinSwitch lists holdings after its second POR report

Zydus gets USFDA nod to market cancer treatment generic injection

Nirma may raise up to Rs 7,000 cr to fund acquisition, expansion plans

McDonald's India franchisee Westlife's profit misses as costs mount

EU opens antitrust investigation on Microsoft over Office, Teams bundling

Topics :Bharat BiotechExports

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story