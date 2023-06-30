Home / Companies / News / Bharat Electronics bags defence, non-defence orders worth Rs 2,191 cr

Bharat Electronics bags defence, non-defence orders worth Rs 2,191 cr

Orders are for supplying long-range guidance kits with warheads, airborne jammers, battlefield short range surveillance radars upgrades, missile guidance radars, shallow water craft sonars and spares

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Bengaluru-headquartered defence major had received Rs 5,900 cr worth orders from the Navy earlier this month. With this, BEL has in all received orders worth Rs 8,091 crore so far this financial year

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 5:03 PM IST
Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) on Friday said it has received new defence and non-defence orders worth Rs 2,191 crore.

The orders are for supplying long-range guidance kits with warheads, airborne jammers, battlefield short range surveillance radars upgrades, missile guidance radars, shallow water craft sonars and spares, among others, it said in a statement.

The Bengaluru-headquartered defence major had received Rs 5,900 crore worth orders from the Navy earlier this month. With this, BEL has in all received orders worth Rs 8,091 crore so far this financial year, the statement said.

Topics :BELBharat Electronics Ltd

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 5:03 PM IST

Next Story