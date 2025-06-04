BEL bags ₹537 crore in fresh defence orders for ship systems and upgrades

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, has secured additional orders worth ₹537 crore since the last set of orders announced on 16 May 2025.
The new orders comprise communication equipment, an advanced composite communication system for ships, jammers, software, simulator upgrades, spares, test rigs, and related services.
Earlier orders in May totalled ₹572 crore
On 16 May, BEL had announced the receipt of orders amounting to ₹572 crore since 7 April 2025. These included Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction Systems (IDDIS), Software Defined Radios (SDR), Data Communication Units (DCU) for attack guns, AI-based solutions for ships, simulators, communication equipment, jammers, spares, and related services.
In April, BEL also signed a contract with the Ministry of Defence valued at ₹2,210 crore (excluding taxes) for the supply of Electronic Warfare (EW) Suites for Mi-17 V5 helicopters of the Indian Air Force. The systems have been designed and developed by CASDIC, DRDO, and will be manufactured by BEL. The EW Suite includes a Radar Warning Receiver (RWR), Missile Approach Warning System (MAWS), and Counter Measure Dispensing System (CMDS).
BEL reported a 15 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹2,127 crore for the fourth quarter of financial year 2024–25, compared to ₹1,796.67 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations increased by 6 per cent to ₹9,149.59 crore in Q4FY25, up from ₹8,564.08 crore in Q4FY24.
Total expenses for the quarter were ₹6,476.97 crore, marking a 1.2 per cent increase from ₹6,399.44 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Final dividend of ₹0.90 per share proposed
At a meeting held on 19 May 2025, BEL’s Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of ₹0.90 per equity share of face value ₹1. An interim dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share had been declared in March 2025.