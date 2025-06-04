BEL bags ₹537 crore in fresh defence orders for ship systems and upgrades

The new orders comprise communication equipment, an advanced composite communication system for ships, jammers, software, simulator upgrades, spares, test rigs, and related services.

Earlier orders in May totalled ₹572 crore

On 16 May, BEL had announced the receipt of orders amounting to ₹572 crore since 7 April 2025. These included Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction Systems (IDDIS), Software Defined Radios (SDR), Data Communication Units (DCU) for attack guns, AI-based solutions for ships, simulators, communication equipment, jammers, spares, and related services.

ALSO READ: UBS raises India's FY26 GDP forecast to 6.4% after strong Q4 growth In April, BEL also signed a contract with the Ministry of Defence valued at ₹2,210 crore (excluding taxes) for the supply of Electronic Warfare (EW) Suites for Mi-17 V5 helicopters of the Indian Air Force. The systems have been designed and developed by CASDIC, DRDO, and will be manufactured by BEL. The EW Suite includes a Radar Warning Receiver (RWR), Missile Approach Warning System (MAWS), and Counter Measure Dispensing System (CMDS).

Net profit rises 15% in Q4FY25

BEL reported a 15 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹2,127 crore for the fourth quarter of financial year 2024–25, compared to ₹1,796.67 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations increased by 6 per cent to ₹9,149.59 crore in Q4FY25, up from ₹8,564.08 crore in Q4FY24.