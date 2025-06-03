Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 12:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / UBS raises India's FY26 GDP forecast to 6.4% after strong Q4 growth

UBS raises India's FY26 GDP forecast to 6.4% after strong Q4 growth

UBS ups India's economic growth outlook on strong Q4 performance, rural demand rebound, easing trade tensions, and low oil prices

UBS ups India's economic growth outlook on strong Q4 performance, rural demand rebound, easing trade tensions, and low oil prices

UBS raises India's FY26 GDP forecast to 6.4% from 6%(Photo: Reuters)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Global financial services firm UBS has raised its forecast for India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) growth in FY26 to 6.4 per cent, up from its earlier estimate of 6 per cent, following signs of resilient economic momentum and a stronger-than-expected performance in the March 2025 quarter.
 
UBS’s India Composite Economic Indicator (CEI) showed economic momentum held up in April, with the seasonally adjusted index rising 1.1 per cent month-on-month, close to its March quarter average, suggesting stable economic activity.
 

Demand, easing trade tensions, lower oil prices drive UBS GDP revision

Chief India Economist at UBS Securities Tanvee Gupta Jain noted that the revision reflects several factors including robust domestic demand indicators, prospects of easing global trade tensions, and the continued support from lower crude oil prices.
 
 
The updated forecast is based on the expectation that  household spending will recover, especially in rural areas, guided by a good monsoon and lower food prices. Urban demand is also likely to improve with possible government support like tax cuts and lower inflation.
 
The outlook also assumes global trade tensions will not escalate and oil prices will stay low, with UBS expecting an average of $65 per barrel in FY26. However, there are still risks to investment growth. UBS sees capital spending slowing due to global uncertainty, budget limits in some states, and strong growth last year in housing.

Also Read

GDP

Nomura forecasts India's GDP growth to slide from 6.5% to 6.2% in FY26

V Anantha Nageswaran, Nageswaran, Anantha

India's growth momentum to continue in Q1 of FY26: CEA Nageswaran

indian economy, economic growth

India's economic growth to moderate in FY26 amid global headwinds: EY

GDP

India GDP growth likely picked up in Q4 on strong rural spending: Poll

NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam

India beats Japan, now fourth-largest economy: NITI CEO Subrahmanyam

 

India’s real GDP grew by 7.4 per cent in Q4

The revision comes after official data released by the National Statistical Office last week showed that India’s real GDP grew by 7.4 per cent year-on-year in the January–March 2025 quarter, marking the highest growth rate in a year. For FY25 as a whole, real GDP grew by 6.5 per cent, slightly below the Reserve Bank of India’s projection of 6.6 per cent. Nominal GDP for the year rose by 9.8 per cent to ₹330.68 trillion.
 
Growth in the March quarter was led by a sharp contraction in imports, which boosted net exports, as well as a recovery in fixed capital formation. Private consumption growth moderated, while government spending declined. On a gross value added (GVA) basis, the economy expanded by 6.8 per cent in the March quarter, supported by improvements in construction, manufacturing, and services.
 

UBS expects 50-75 bps rate cut from RBI MPC

On the monetary policy front, UBS expects the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to reduce rates by a further 50–75 basis points this year, potentially bringing the repo rate down to 5.5 per cent. The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet is scheduled for Friday, June 6.
 
"India's macro stability risks remain relatively contained. With the global backdrop remaining uncertain, we expect monetary policy to continue to do the heavy lifting to support India's growth momentum," the UBS report said.
 
The report also anticipates continued focus on capital spending by the central government and a supportive external environment for services exports, even as goods exports face headwinds from weak global trade.

More From This Section

Howard Lutnick at USISPF Summit

Would be delighted for India to produce a wide range of products: Lutnick

Kumar Mangalam Birla

US commerce secy was very positive about India-US equation: KM Birla

Howard Lutnick

India-US trade deal likely in not-too-distant future: Commerce Secy Lutnick

Banks, bank

Banks make a killing from TREPS, standing deposit facility arbitrage

PMI, PMI INDIA

Cost pressures, Pak conflict dampens manufacturing activity in May: PMI

Topics : GDP forecast India GDP growth India GDP UBS India UBS Securities UBS BS Web Reports India Economic growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCovid-19 in IndiaGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayDisney LayoffsRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon