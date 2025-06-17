Home / Companies / News / Bharat Forge, Turgis Gaillard sign MoU for manufacturing AAROK MALE UAV

AAROK is a MALE class UAV capable of flying between 10,000 and 30,000 feet and remaining airborne for up to 48 hours, aiding surveillance and strike operations

Bharat Forge
Image: Wikipedia
Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 7:10 PM IST
Bharat Forge and France-based Turgis Gaillard have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly offer the AAROK Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) to the Indian Ministry of Defence, the Indian company announced on Tuesday.
 
AAROK is classified as a Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) UAV. These drones are designed to operate at altitudes between 10,000 and 30,000 feet, with flight endurance ranging from 24 to 48 hours.

Domestic production to ensure defence autonomy

Bharat Forge, headquartered in Pune, will establish a domestic production line for the AAROK platform. The company stated, “These production capabilities will help meet the significant needs of the Indian armed forces with local production and ensure complete sovereignty on maintenance and overhaul operations.”
 
Bharat Forge manufactures components and systems across a wide array of sectors including defence, aerospace, automotive, power, oil and gas, construction, mining, rail, and marine.

Operational capabilities and tactical role

In its filing, Bharat Forge highlighted that the AAROK UAV is capable of conducting extended surveillance missions at high altitudes. “Flying at high altitude and for long periods, it performs long range surveillance missions. Its electromagnetic sensors and radar enable it to monitor the enemy while remaining stand off from the threats,” the company said.
 
The UAV is integrated with command and control systems and other military platforms, enabling real-time transmission of tactical information. The firm added, “With a payload of over 1.5 tonnes of weapons fired from a safe distance, AAROK also makes a decisive contribution to supporting multi-domain operations by striking far behind enemy lines, disrupting enemy defences and neutralising their surface-to-air defence systems.”

Role in maritime and joint operations

Thanks to its endurance of over 24 hours, AAROK can also contribute significantly to maritime domain awareness, including detecting unauthorised activity and monitoring territorial waters.

Indian UAV landscape

India’s current MALE UAV fleet includes Israeli-built Heron drones. The Indian armed forces have also placed orders for the MQ-9B UAVs from General Atomics and are continuing development of the indigenous TAPAS UAV.

Bharat Forge’s global footprint

Bharat Forge operates manufacturing facilities across five countries and provides integrated services that include design, engineering, manufacturing, testing, and validation across multiple industries.

Topics :Bharat ForgeIndian Air ForceDefence news

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 7:09 PM IST

