Maharashtra GST authorities conduct searches at 3 offices of RBL Bank

GST authorities conducted searches at three offices of RBL Bank in Maharashtra, the private sector lender has said.

Shares of RBL Bank closed at Rs 154.50 on Tuesday, down 0.29 per cent over previous close on BSE. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 4:59 PM IST
GST authorities conducted searches at three offices of RBL Bank in Maharashtra, the private sector lender has said.

In a regulatory filing on Monday evening, RBL Bank said on March 3, 2025, Maharashtra state GST Authorities have initiated searches at three offices of RBL Bank in the state.

"The proceedings are on going and the Bank is co-operating fully in providing data as per request placed," the bank had said in a filing.

Shares of RBL Bank closed at Rs 154.50 on Tuesday, down 0.29 per cent over previous close on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :RBL BankMaharashtraGSTBSE index

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

