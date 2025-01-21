Bharat Value Fund Series 3 secures Rs 1,250 cr, eyes Rs 2,500 crore target

The Wealth Company, formerly known as Pantomath Capital Management, announced the first close of its third fund, Bharat Value Fund (BVF) Series 3, at Rs 1,250 crore, according to a company press release.

Managed under the India Inflection Opportunity Trust, BVF Series 3 targets a total corpus of Rs 2,500 crore, including a Rs 1,000 crore green-shoe option.

The fund focuses on high-growth, mid-market enterprises with annual revenues between Rs 300 crore and Rs 1,000 crore. Many of these companies are based in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and align with the "Made in India" ethos by substituting imports, fostering exports, and supporting rural consumption.

“The Wealth Company is committed to fostering India’s mid-market growth through strategic investments and active ownership. We are humbled by the trust our investors have placed in our vision and execution capabilities. We remain dedicated to unlocking value for our stakeholders and driving the next phase of growth in India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem,” said Madhu Lunawat, Managing Director, The Wealth Company.

The fund adopts an active ownership model, offering portfolio companies support in strategy, recruitment, business development, and corporate governance to drive sustainable value creation and consistent investor returns. Structured exits, including IPOs within 30-36 months, remain a key focus, along with alternatives such as private equity or mergers and acquisitions.

BVF Series 3 builds on the fundraising success of its predecessors. Over the past six months, BVF Series 2 and Series 3 collectively raised Rs 3,000 crore. The first fund in the series, BVF Series 1, launched in 2023, raised Rs 500 crore, followed by BVF Series 2 with commitments of over Rs 1,800 crore.

With the first close completed in 45 days, the company expects to achieve its target for BVF Series 3 by mid-2025.