Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / DEE Development Engineers expects revenue to triple to Rs 2,400-cr: CMD

DEE Development Engineers expects revenue to triple to Rs 2,400-cr: CMD

The company, which reported a revenue of Rs 785 crore in 2023-24, is expecting higher revenue in the current financial year, Bansal said during an interaction here

Revenue, Stock, Budget, Economy, Market
The company, which reported a revenue of Rs 785 crore in 2023-24, is expecting higher revenue in the current financial year. | Representational
Press Trust of India Anjar
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 1:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

DEE Development Engineers, a piping solutions provider, expects its revenue to triple to around Rs 2,400 crore in the next three to five years as it embarks on its next phase of growth, the company's Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Krishan Lalit Bansal said.

The company, which reported a revenue of Rs 785 crore in 2023-24, is expecting higher revenue in the current financial year, Bansal said during an interaction here.

DEE Development Engineers has launched its new facility in Anjar with an investment of Rs 250 crore. The facility, with an initial capacity of 12,000 tonnes per annum, is expected to be ramped to 27,000 tonnes per annum by September this year.

The company also plans to come up with a Rs 90-crore seamless pipe manufacturing facility in Anjar by December this year, Bansal added.

This unit will have an annual production capacity of 7,000 metric tonnes.

"We are putting up a specialised forged seamless pipe plant also. The pipes produced out of that shall primarily be used for power sector...subsequently, once we get established, we shall be going in for subsea applications," the CMD said.

Also Read

CII proposes seven-point agenda to boost employment generation in budget

Udaan's online marketplace net loss narrows to Rs 666 crore in FY24

Tax filers earning over Rs 1 cr surge 5X in 10 years; returns double

Avenue Supermarts Q2 result: Net profit up 5.7% at Rs 659 cr, Ebitda up 29%

Profitability of small finance banks likely to decline in FY25, says CRISIL

Dee Development Engineers Ltd reported a 125 per cent rise in consolidated profit to Rs 22.26 crore in the September quarter.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 9.88 crore in the year-ago period.

The income of the company during the July-September period rose to Rs 210 crore, over Rs 186.16 crore in the year-ago period.

The company specialises in providing process-piping solutions for industries such as oil and gas, chemicals, and other process industries.

The company offers engineering, procurement, and manufacturing services for products like high-pressure piping systems and pipe spools.

Some of its major clients include Larsen & Toubro, IOCL, BHEL and Thermax.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hyundai saves Rs 5,700 cr on forex; starts EV battery pack assembly in TN

Q3 results today: Tata Tech, IndiaMART among 32 to post earnings on Jan 21

JSW Energy challenges CERC order rejecting BESS project tariff discovery

PwC survey: India CEOs focus on hiring, threat of tech disruption

RBI eases norms for ARCs, streamlines borrower dues settlement process

Topics :financial yearLarsen & ToubroBhelIOCL

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story