Airtel Business announces changes to leadership team; CEO Chitkara quits

Ajay Chitkara will continue with the company until the third week of August 2023

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 4:19 PM IST
Bharti Airtel, on Monday, announced changes to its leadership team in Airtel Business. Ajay Chitkara, CEO Airtel Business, has decided to move on from Airtel.
He will continue with the company until the third week of August 2023.

In a regulatory filing, the company said, “Consequently, Airtel Business will operate as three business and channel segments – Global business, led by Vani Venkatesh, Domestic business, led by Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, and Nxtra Data Centers, led by Ashish Arora.”
“Airtel Business is a jewel in our overall portfolio and presents an exciting growth opportunity going forward. I am looking forward to working closely with Vani, Ganesh and Ashish to help scale this business. I also want to acknowledge Ajay’s contributions,” said Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, Bharti Airtel.

“In his 23 long years with Airtel Ajay has delivered significant impact. He has also built Airtel Business into a strong force. I wish him the very best in his future endeavours,” he added.
Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 500 million customers in 17 countries across South Asia and Africa. The company ranks amongst the top three mobile operators globally and its networks cover over two billion people.

Airtel is India’s largest integrated communications solutions provider and the second-largest mobile operator in Africa.
Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd, on Monday, fell marginally at Rs 851.80 on BSE.

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 4:19 PM IST

