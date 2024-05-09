Home / Companies / News / Bharti Enterprises sells shares of ICICI Lombard for Rs 663 crore

Bharti Enterprises sells shares of ICICI Lombard for Rs 663 crore

After the stake sale, the shareholding of Bharti Enterprises declined to 1.63 per cent from 2.43 per cent

Bharti Enterprises
Bharti Enterprises
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 11:19 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sunil Bharti Mittal-promoted Bharti Enterprises on Thursday offloaded shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company for Rs 663 crore through open market transactions.

Axis Mutual Fund (MF), Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Invesco MF, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore, Societe Generale, Goldman Sachs Singapore and Blackstone Aqua Master Sub-Fund acquired shares of Mumbai-based general insurer.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Bharti Enterprises Ltd sold 38.50 lakh shares, amounting to a 0.8 per cent stake in ICICI Lombard through nine separate block deals on the BSE.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 1,722.5 apiece, taking the deal size to Rs 663.16 crore.
 

After the stake sale, the shareholding of Bharti Enterprises declined to 1.63 per cent from 2.43 per cent.

ICICI Bank purchased 21 lakh shares, representing a 0.4 per cent stake in its subsidiary ICICI Lombard, for 361.72 crore.

After the stake purchase, ICICI Bank's stakeholding in the ICICI Lombard increased to 51.7 per cent from 51.27 per cent.

Shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company dropped 4.05 per cent to close at Rs 1,651.05 apiece on the BSE.

On February 27 this year, promoter ICICI Bank acquired an additional 1.4 per cent stake in ICICI Lombard for Rs 1,356 crore.

On February 29, the private sector lender bought an additional 25.14 lakh shares of ICICI Lombard for Rs 431 crore.

After this, ICICI Lombard became a subsidiary of ICICI Bank.

In August 2020, ICICI Lombard acquired Bharti AXA General Insurance. Thereafter, Bharti Group received ICICI Lombard shares as part of all stock deals with the company.

Also Read

Analysts bullish on ICICI Lombard outlook; rich valuations may limit upside

ICICI Lombard gets GST notice of over Rs 5.66 cr for alleged short payment

ICICI Bank to report Q4 results on April 27; here's what analysts expect

Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment to be finalised today: Check status, GMP, more

IPL 2024: Sunil Gavaskar lashes out at Virat Kohli, Star Sports; here's why

NPCI to delay payments market cap by two years, helping PhonePe, Google Pay

VIL shareholders approve plan to raise authorised share capital to Rs 1 trn

Marut Drones, Iffco team up for spray ops in 500,000 acres in AP, Telangana

Paytm denies claims on its lending partners invoking loan guarantees

Nissan Motor upbeat on annual profit with 5.5% rise despite challenges

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Bharti EnterprisesSunil Mittal Chairman Bharti EnterprisesICICI LombardICICI Lombard General Insurance

First Published: May 09 2024 | 11:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story