Marut Drones, Iffco team up for spray ops in 500,000 acres in AP, Telangana

This initiative aims to optimise crop yields while minimising environmental impact, ultimately contributing to sustainable agricultural practices

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 10:28 PM IST
Marut Drones on Thursday said it has tied up with cooperative fertiliser major IFFCO to undertake drone spray operations in five lakh acres of farmland in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Under the terms of the agreement, Marut Drones will be employing state-of-the-art drone technology to administer a range of agricultural inputs developed by IFFCO agri-products, an official statement said.

This initiative aims to optimise crop yields while minimising environmental impact, ultimately contributing to sustainable agricultural practices.
 

Marut Drones co-founder and CEO Prem Kumar said: "The utilisation of drones addresses labour shortages by completing tasks in a fraction of the time it would take manually, significantly enhancing operational efficiency".

By providing drones as a service for farmers, this collaboration empowers local communities and fosters self-employment opportunities, the company said.

First Published: May 09 2024 | 10:21 PM IST

